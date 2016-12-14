David: Beautiful start to your workweek

As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.

As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.

We’re going to be cooling off quickly this evening given the lower humidity. Look for readings into the 60s by 8-9 p.m. with lows falling into the upper 50s.

A few foggy spots may develop, but fog should not be too widespread Monday morning. It will be more likely near rivers and lakes.

Skies should be mostly sunny otherwise and temps will push into the low-to-mid 80s for highs. A north wind will continue, keeping the humidity low.

Clouds should increase late Monday so we may be a couple degrees warmer Tuesday morning, but it will still be cooler than average for this time of year.

A weak weather disturbance should pass north of the Valley Tuesday. While most of the area should stay dry, a few isolated showers are possible, especially north of the TN River.

Skies should clear over the course of Tuesday afternoon and highs will be in the low/mid 80s once again. The lower humidity continues through Wednesday morning.

After that, it will be feeling a bit more like a typical summer day in the Valley. Highs Wednesday could approach 90°. We’ll also be warmer that night with lows staying in the upper 60s.

As the mugginess continues to increase late in the week, so will the chance for rain. Isolated showers may pop up Thursday afternoon with rain being more likely into the weekend.

Highs should continue to run in the upper 80s with lows near 70°.

