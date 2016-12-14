David: Afternoon highs will be near 90° with plenty of sunshine

This is likely our last cool morning we’ll see for next several weeks as the true heat of summer will set in for a while. Today will the transition day as the mugginess returns by Thursday morning.

Afternoon highs will be near 90° with plenty of sunshine. We’ll stay dry today, but as the humidity returns, the chance for afternoon storms will increase.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday mainly in the afternoon. Highs may be a few degrees cooler compared to today, but we should still reach the mid-80s. Hit and miss afternoon storm chances will be with us into the holiday weekend.

You may go a few days without any rain, but if you do get a downpour you will likely have an hour delay to some of your outdoor plans. Storm coverage looks to be most widespread on Saturday. From Sunday through Independence Day, storms should be more isolated in nature.

The heat is set to return just in time for the Fourth. With the mugginess factored in, the heat index could be in the mid/the upper 90s for the Fourth of July. Only isolated storms are forecast next Tuesday. The combo of heat/humidity should continue through the week.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48