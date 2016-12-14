Chris: Weak frontal boundary moving in overnight

A few showers and thunderstorms continue to move slowly across the Tennessee Valley this evening.

A weak frontal boundary will continue to slide toward the south overnight. As it does, drier air will move in behind the front for Sunday. We will only see an isolated chance of a storm Sunday..but this will be short lived as the front returns to the north as a warm front by Monday morning and as it moves across the area.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible in some areas early Monday with more scattered heavy storms possible in the afternoon.

Over the next several days we can expect overnight lows in the lower 70s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Later in the week, storm chances will decrease and afternoon highs will once again approach 90.

