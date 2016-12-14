Chris: Sunny, pleasant Labor Day ahead

Clear skies overnight will lead to below average temperatures. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s to near 60.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Sunday. Highs again will be a bit below average, reaching the mid 80s.

Get ready for a sunny Labor Day with highs in the upper 80s.

Our next chance for rain and storms comes in Monday night and Tuesday. That will stick around through Wednesday.

After the front moves through get ready for a much cooler end to the work week. Lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 70s are expected for Thursday and Friday.

