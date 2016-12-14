Chris: Shower chances Tuesday

Patchy dense fog is possible again overnight tonight with mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 60s.

Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

The rest of the work week looks unsettled, with rain chances every afternoon around 40 percent.

High temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 80s with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

