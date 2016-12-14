Chris: Scattered storms continue this evening

A few scattered storms continue across the valley this evening, they will diminish after sunset.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST

Patchy dense fog will be an issue again in the morning. Sunday looks to be drier with a more northerly wind flow picking up. That will keep us mainly dry all week.

A cold front will move into the valley by Thursday, although moisture is limited with this front, it will finally drop the temperatures from the mid to upper 80s we've been seeing back into the upper 70s for highs by Friday!

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48