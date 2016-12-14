Chris: Rain chances tonight, all next week

After a mainly dry day across the Tennessee Valley, showers and storms will enter the forecast for later tonight and Monday. Rain will begin to increase from west to east overnight.

Lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Monday looks to be wet once again with heavy rain possible in some locations.Highs will reach the mid-80s.

The rest of the week looks unsettled with rain chances each and every day.

Highs will remain in the 80s to near 90 by mid-week with lows in the 70s.

