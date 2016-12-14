Chris: Pleasant Labor Day weather; rain chances Tuesday

Overnight lows again will be below average, dipping into the lower 60s across the Valley.

Labor Day will include plenty of sunshine. highs will reach the upper 80s.

A cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley Tuesday. We'll see a good chance for rain Tuesday and Tuesday night. A few showers may linger into Wednesday morning.

With the clouds and rain we'll see the lower 80s for highs on Tuesday. Behind the cold front, temperatures will remain below normal Wednesday through Sunday.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will reach the mid 70s with sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

By the weekend, highs will approach the 80 degree mark and overnight lows will remain in the middle 50s.

