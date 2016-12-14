Chris: Nice weekend ahead with low rain chances

Mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s. We have a slight chance for a shower or storm during the weekend, the rain chance both Saturday and Sunday is at 20 percent.
[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST
Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s for the next several days. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 60s.
Monday and Tuesday look dry.
A weak frontal boundary will move into the Tennessee Valley Wednesday, bringing with it a better chance of showers and storms.
[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
1414 North Memorial Parkway
Huntsville, AL 35801
(256) 533-4848
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.