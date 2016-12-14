Chris: Nice weekend ahead with low rain chances

Mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s. We have a slight chance for a shower or storm during the weekend, the rain chance both Saturday and Sunday is at 20 percent.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s for the next several days. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 60s.

Monday and Tuesday look dry.

A weak frontal boundary will move into the Tennessee Valley Wednesday, bringing with it a better chance of showers and storms.

