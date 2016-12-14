Chris: More storm chances Wednesday

Showers and storms will slowly diminish as we head through the evening hours.

Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the upper 60s for overnight lows.

Patchy dense fog will be an issue once again in the morning, especially areas that received rain earlier today.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST

Storms are in the forecast again Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures once again in the upper 80s. The rain chance is 50 percent Wednesday.

We'll see drier air move into the Valley Thursday, although an isolated storm isn't out of the question. Rain chances will remain at 20 percent Thursday through Sunday.

High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48