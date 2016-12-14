Chris: Heavy rainfall expected Sunday

A weak cold front has moved through the Tennessee Valley and has stalled just to our south.

This brought some cooler and drier air to the area Saturday, but this dry air will quickly dissipate Sunday.

The front will push northward Sunday afternoon kicking off an unsettled week of showers and storms.

Although we don't expect severe weather, heavy rainfall could cause issues while driving.

After morning lows in the lower 60s, highs will reach the mid-80s. Most of the rain will hold off until the late afternoon.

Rain is likely Monday with highs in the lower 80s and morning lows in the upper 60s.

For the rest of the workweek, highs will remain in the low to mid-80s with morning lows near 70 each day...with rain chances 60% for Tuesday and 50% for Wednesday.

