Chris: Heat wave continues

The heat wave continues. Highs will remain above average for the next several days, mainly in the upper 80s with some of the typical hot spots approaching 90.

The heat index values will reach the middle 90s on Thursday.

Overnight lows for the next several mornings will dip into the middle to upper 60s.

Watch out for patchy dense fog overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning.

We'll have a 30 percent chance for storms on Thursday, 20 percent Friday and 30 percent Saturday.

