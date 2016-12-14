Chris: Dense fog possible early Monday

Watch out for patchy dense fog overnight and early tomorrow morning, especially in areas close to rivers and streams.

We'll see a few clouds overnight with lows mainly in the mid-60s.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected for Monday, with highs again in the mid-to-upper 80s.

We'll see a slight chance for storms on Tuesday, but more widespread rain is on tap for Wednesday.

We'll see highs again in the mid to upper 80s all week with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Scattered storms will be in the forecast through Saturday.

