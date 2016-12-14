Brandon: Winter Weather Advisory with possible freezing rain

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northeast Alabama, (Jackson & DeKalb counties) until noon today due to freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible this morning to the east of I-65, with the most likely accumulation occurring on or near Sand Mountain.

Less than a tenth of an inch (0.10) of ice is expected, but this will still cause some very hazardous road conditions throughout the Tennessee Valley this morning.



Some areas will see sleet mix in with the rain, but by the mid, to late morning the freezing rain/sleet will become all rain.

LOCAL AREA EMERGENCY FOR DEKALB & JACKSON COUNTIES:

Reports of accidents due to icy conditions & are requesting that all non-essential travel be strongly discouraged. All roads in both counties are deemed dangerous & impassable per local emergency management officials. — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 8, 2018

From there we will continue to stay cloudy with rain showers through the afternoon, becoming scattered into the evening. The rest of the area should see mainly rain this morning, but we could see periods of sleet mixing in as well.

Temperatures today will stay cool into the low 40s, with a breezy southeast wind through the morning at 10 to 20 mph, becoming a little bit calmer by the evening.

We’ll stay cloudy overnight tonight with some mild air. Temperatures tonight will only drop into the upper 30s and low 40s, which is above normal. This is the start to a nice warm up which we will feel through the end of the week.

Tuesday looks to remain partly to mostly cloudy, but much warmer as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s. Wind will be light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Every day from there until the end of the week will bring us a chance at some rainfall but also some nice warmth.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring the 60s, with an outside chance at the 70s on Thursday for some spots. Friday brings us the best chance at rain, maybe even a few rumbles of thunder, with temperatures cooling a bit into the 50s. Behind that, we have another blast of cold air as we move into the weekend.

Please be safe out there this morning!

