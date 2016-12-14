Brandon: Wind chills in the teens this morning

Grab a jacket this morning, it is COLD!

Temperatures this morning are into the 20s, but wind chills are even colder into the teens and 20s across the Tennessee Valley.

There is some moisture to the south of the Tennessee River this morning as well and some of that is falling as sleet.

There are some areas with the potential of patchy freezing rain, and maybe even a snowflake mixing in as well before 8 a.m.

Needless to say, it feels like winter out there this morning.

Today will stay on the chilly side as well with temperatures into the 30s this afternoon and wind chills staying into the 20s. Skies should stay mostly cloudy.



Thursday looks to stay dry and chilly, and that trend will stretch through Saturday.

We are still keeping an eye on Sunday and Monday for some possible snow as we ring in the New Year.

There is still A LOT of uncertainty and it is still several days away, but there are signs that some spots could see some snow showers, with the potential that some areas could see accumulation come Monday morning.

Stay with the First Alert Weather team for updates as the days grow closer.

What does look certain is the chance for some arctic air as we start 2018, with some spots seeing wind chills get close to the 0-degree mark come Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day!

