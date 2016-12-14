Brandon: Warming continues with spotty showers Thursday

The dense cloud cover persists across our area as these scattered light showers continue to push through the Tennessee Valley. Because of that, temperatures have remained very warm overnight and that will lead to a much warmer day for your Thursday.

We will be back into the mid-70s this afternoon, which is a start to a nice warm stretch that should last into the middle of next week. Rain chances stay low today, but we could see rain off and on throughout the day.

These low rain possibilities will carry on into Friday as will the warmer weather. We will carry these rain and storm chances through Saturday before the skies start to really clear out.

By Sunday we should have a beautiful November weekend, with temperatures approaching 80 degrees! It will be an unseasonably warm weekend and overall should remain on the drier side, despite Saturday’s threat of rain.

