Brandon: Warm with rain chances today

First Alert for Saturday night into Sunday morning as we’re watching a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threat right now is to the west of our area into Arkansas, Mississippi, & Texas.

But, as the storms move east ahead of the cold front, that could bring some storms to us just into the morning hours on Sunday. We will continue to keep any eye on the development and keep you updated. Download the WAFF First Alert Weather App today and stay ahead developing weather.



As for today, we are in for another warm and breezy day. Temperatures once again will be well above normal into the mid to upper 70s, likely record-breaking. Clouds will build through the day, bringing scattered showers through the middle of the day and afternoon.

This evening is the better chance for storms, and those should stay to the west of the I-65 corridor. Places to the northwest could see upwards of 1 inch of rain, while others to the east might not see much but a sprinkle or shower.

Rain chances look best into the late even and overnight, before retreating back to the northwest through the morning hours and early afternoon Thursday.

Friday looks pretty nice with some sun mixing with cloud cover. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70s, around 20-degrees above normal.

Spotty showers move back in as we move into Saturday, with the better chance at storms and heavier rain coming through overnight into Sunday morning. That is the timeframe that we are keeping an eye on for potential severe weather.

