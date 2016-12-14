Brandon: Warm and breezy for Monday

Strap in, we are in for a crazy week of weather across the Tennessee Valley. Today will be the nicest day of the week as we are expecting sunshine for much of the day on Monday. Wind will be quite breezy out of the south from 10-20 mph and gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

We’ll be warm today with the upper 60s and low 70s. Late today and overnight tonight clouds will increase as rain will start to push in ahead of a cold front.

Showers are possible after 12 a.m., but the better chances for rain really pick up after 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Rain looks significant as we will likely see widespread totals of one inch or more. As the cold front sweeps through, the wind will shift to the northwest, bringing a drastic swing in temperatures.



Starting Wednesday we will be dealing with some well below normal cold across the Valley. High temperatures look to stay in the low to mid-40s both Wednesday and Thursday, with overnight temps dipping into the low to mid-20s.

After Tuesday’s rain, all eyes will be on Friday, which could potentially bring us our first wintry precipitation. At this point, we have a chance at some flurries or snow showers late Friday night into Saturday morning.

It is still a far ways out, but that is one that you will want to stay up to date with here with the First Alert Weather Team.

