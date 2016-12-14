Brandon: Very cold start to Thursday with single digit wind chills

BRRR! It is very cold out there this morning as temperatures are into the teens & 20s out there, with wind chills temps into the single digits! Skies are mostly clear this morning and should stay that way as we move through the day on Thursday.

Temperatures will likely re-bound into the low to mid-40s for this afternoon, but that is still much cooler than the normal for today. Wind today will turn to the south, which provides a little of that warmth. The dry and chilly weather will continue into the weekend, with sunshine and the 40s expected through Saturday.

BRRR! Wind chill is approaching zero degrees in some spots this morning! BUNDLE UP! #ALwx pic.twitter.com/v0kgpHfJnt — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) December 28, 2017

All eyes are still on New Year’s Eve, which is proving to be a challenging forecast. What we do know is that the cold is expected to set in during the day on Sunday with high temps into the low to mid-30s.

There is a chance that we could see some accumulating snow roll into the Valley on Sunday as well which could impact your evening plans. Models are in disagreement on the amount of moisture that will roll into the valley, but it does look like we will see some snowflakes.

A very cold start to the day today and this afternoon won't be much warmer. Things expected to stay below normal through the next week #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/zWnTd3ByV1 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) December 28, 2017

With the recent cold air and the impending arctic blast, anything that does fall should stick to the ground. Our confidence is high on the imminent cold air that will move in to start 2018. Wind chills on Monday and Tuesday morning will be back into the single digits and even close to zero!

Have a great day!

