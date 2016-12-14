Brandon: Tropical Storm Nate & potential impact for Alabama

Another beautiful sunny day on the way for your Thursday and the best part is that once again that humidity should stay on the low side.

Wind should stay relatively calm out of the east through much of the day on Thursday before shifting more towards the south as we get closer to the weekend.



[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]



We are keeping a close watch on the Caribbean and Tropical Storm Nate.



[READ MORE: Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean Sea]



Current models show the storm could move through Louisiana, Mississippi or Alabama. The storm has the potential to strengthen into a hurricane, but it's currently too early to tell how strong the storm will be when it reaches the coast.

We officially have Tropical Storm #Nate. Looks like we will be impacted by this storm later this weekend. Details on @waff48 news now! #ALwx pic.twitter.com/vmALsa7IYU — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 5, 2017

Warmer weather will continue for Friday as well, reaching the upper 80s in most places. You shouldn’t need a jacket at the football games this week!

Fog is thickening this morning in southern Middle Tennessee make sure to give yourself a couple extra minutes to get to work this AM #TNwx pic.twitter.com/SHz2KmOUy6 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 5, 2017

Humidity will be on the rise for Friday and that is a sign of things to come for the weekend.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Stay with the First Alert Weather team as we will keep you up to date on the latest developments!

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48