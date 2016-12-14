Brandon: Temps will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s for trick-or-treaters

Another chilly start to your day across the Tennessee Valley, but this is our last cold morning for the near future.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Wind today will be from the north, which will keep things a bit cooler than Monday despite seeing plenty of that sunshine.

Temperatures will stay into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon, which is still 10 degrees below our normal. Should be a pleasant, albeit cool, evening for those trick-or-treaters.

Clouds will pick up later today and that brings in a chance at rainfall as we move into the day on Wednesday. Thicker cloud cover will be with us on Wednesday as the rain picks up across the Valley.

From there we have some nice warmth to wrap up the week despite rain chances hanging around.

Temperatures expected to climb back into the low to mid-70s as we close out the week, but clouds and rain will also stick around into the weekend. Saturday night we will “fall back” as Daylight Saving Time ends!

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48