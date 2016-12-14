Brandon: Temps will be into the mid to upper 30s for most of the TN Valley

Another cold morning out there today, but this is the beginning of the end of the cold! Temperatures out there in the low teens for most of the Valley this morning, with the wind chill into the single digits for some spots.

Another COLD morning out there today! However, we have plenty of sunshine on the way and should into the 30s by lunchtime! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/OqoNNc3I6n — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 18, 2018

One nice thing is that we have calm wind, but that combined with yesterday's melting in parts of the Valley, might bring a chance at some patchy freezing fog out there this morning, especially along rivers and lakes. Overpasses and bridges could see some light icing because of that.

As we get through the day today, we will make it above freezing so you can say goodbye to most if not all of that snow. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 30s for most of the area, but some spots might crack out a 40-degree temp.

It will get much WARMER by the weekend... I promise! @alwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/TWphnD7fGh — Eric Burke WAFF 48 (@WEATHERmanBURKE) January 18, 2018

Winds should stay light from the northwest but will start to turn to the south through the afternoon and evening. We're in for another cold night tonight and with a calm wind expected, I wouldn't be surprised if we see some more fog after all the melting throughout the day today.

Friday is when things really start to warm back up, with the sunshine helping things thaw out with temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. The 50s and 60s will be here for the weekend with sunshine! Only 61 more days until Spring.

Stay warm and safe, have a great day!

