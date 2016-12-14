Brandon: Temps throughout the day will stay in the low to mid-40s

The weekend is almost here! Keep your coat handy. Friday looks like the coldest day we will see over the next week or so. Temperatures throughout the day will stay well below normal into the low to mid-40s as we will see expanding cloud cover and wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

That northwest wind will bring us wind chills into the low 40s and upper 30s, so bundle up! Cloud cover looks to stick around for Friday, but we should see a bit of clearing overnight into Saturday. That will lead to a chilly start to your weekend!

Temps Saturday morning look to be back into the upper 20s, but after that, we won’t have to deal with any more of the freezing cold until at least next weekend.

Some heavy rain possible out there this weekend. Sunday's rain could bring some spots up to a half inch! You'll need your umbrella on Sunday #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/d86SLXoFbE — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) December 14, 2017

Highs on Saturday will reach the mid-50s and we will see more of that cloud cover pass in and out of the area. Sunday is when things start to change. Expect rainfall for much of Sunday morning and into the early afternoon as we’ll stay cool.

Temps should stay in the 40s until the late evening. Rain, clouds, and warmth are all back on Monday with more rain possible into Tuesday. However, the 60s are back for much of next week to help us thaw out a bit.

It is still a far way out, but Christmas Day is looking interesting. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it and give you the First Alert if anything looks impactful.

