Brandon: Temps in the mid to upper 20s across TN Valley

Grab your winter coat out there today it is much much colder across to Tennessee Valley this morning then we were at yesterday. Temperatures this morning or into the mid to upper 20s across much of the Valley and skies continue to clear out behind last night's cold front.

Wind is quite breezy out there this morning gusting out of the north at 15-20 mph, so there will be an even colder wind chill. It will most likely feel like the teens as you head out the door this morning.

Throughout your day on Friday expect funny of sunshine with the north wind at 8 to 12 mph, but don't expect a whole lot of warmth. High temperature staying in the upper 30s in the low 40s across much of the Valley today.

It's chilly out there today! Temps already into the 20s while the Wind Chill is into the teens in some spots! Bundle up this morning! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/DWCZ0P7yna — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 2, 2018

Don't worry, this cold snap will only last for today and into early parts of tomorrow. Overnight tonight we will continue to stay mostly clear that will allow temperatures to drop back into the mid-20s to start your Saturday, however, a little bit more warmth is expected as we head on into the later part of the weekend.

Saturday is looking much warmer and gloomier compared to Friday. We will see a lot more cloud cover coming in throughout the day with temperatures climbing towards the 50s.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday is when our next rainmaker starts to push in and it looks like it could bring some heavy rain. Much of the valley will see 3/4 of an inch, if not an inch or more, of rain.

It's chilly this morning! Hope you're staying warm. It may be cold but at least today will be sunny and it's FRIDAY! #WAFF48 #alwx pic.twitter.com/XdiXvJqTw0 — Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) February 2, 2018

Rain does look to wrap up by the afternoon on Sunday and temperature should be mild into the mid-50s, so if you have outdoor Super Bowl plans you should be okay!

We are keeping an eye on the middle of next week for another weather maker, this one at this point looks to be storms and heavy rain as well. Stay tuned, we will continue to keep you up-to-date and we will give you the First Alert as necessary.

