Brandon: Temps in the mid-50s for much of the TN Valley for Wednesday

While we will be sunny today, we will once again be breezy with southwest wind gusts of 15 to 30 mph. It will be a nice and mild afternoon today with temps in the mid-50s for much of the Valley.

Wind gusts look to stay strong through the night. Skies will be clear through the overnight tonight, which is good news if you want to watch the Geminid Meteor Shower.

Thursday looks a little cooler with the wind shifting back to the northwest, but we will still stay sunny.

However, Friday does look to be much colder as a cold front slides through late Thursday into Friday bringing cooler air. High temps on Friday will be in the low to mid-40s.

The weekend looks much warmer with temperatures rebounding into the mid-50s by Saturday.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday our next system will move in bringing us a heavy rain through Sunday and into early parts of Monday.

That rain will keep temperature close to the seasonal normal into the low to mid-50s.

