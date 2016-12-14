Brandon: Temps in the mid-40s with possible wind gusts of 20-25 mph

A much more mild start to the day out there today compared to the last several mornings. Temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s across the Valley this morning.

However, we don’t look too warm too much out there today due to a breezy northwest wind. Wind gusts of 20-25 mph are possible today. Clouds early through the morning hours, but we should start to clear up by lunchtime, but overall it should stay quiet and cooler.

Temperatures on Tuesday will likely stay into the low to mid-40s. Wednesday will start off much cooler due to clear skies. Low temps will drop into the low 20s, with chills potentially into the teens.

From there it looks to be a nice day with sunshine and the upper 40s. The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks Wednesday night at 2 a.m. and skies look to stay clear!

Warmer, more seasonable, weather returns on Thursday with the mid-50s and sunshine. Overnight into Friday, another front will pass through bringing a small chance at some sprinkles or flurries as well as some cooler temps.

Our best chance at moisture looks to come in on Sunday, but the weekend also looks mild with the mid to upper 50s and low 60s!

