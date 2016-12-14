Brandon: Temps hovering into the low to mid-60s across the TN Valley

Another gloomy start to the day expected today, but we do have some positive weather news. More areas of patchy fog and drizzle this morning under overcast skies. While it will be a grey start to the day, we will at least be warm!

Temperatures this morning are hovering into the low to mid-60s across the Tennessee Valley! That is just the start to the warmth for today as it looks like we will see our warmest air of the year!

There is one caveat: It will be breezy. Wind gusts from the southwest will pick up throughout the day, bringing gusts of 25 to 30 mph through the afternoon. That will bring in the low 70s, but also some high humidity. There is a chance we could see a peak of sunshine this afternoon!

Overnight will stay warm and mostly cloudy. Expect to see some showers move in during the early morning hours of Friday ahead of a cold front. That front will start to move through during the later morning and that will bring more changes and rain.

Fog could slow your morning commute once again this morning. Sand Mountain you are in the area of the worst visibility this morning! #ALwx pic.twitter.com/0UqPO6HCyk — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 15, 2018

Showers are expected through the middle of the day and into the afternoon, however, the change you will notice will be in the temperature. Temperatures will drop from the 60s in the morning into the mid to upper 40s by the evening commute.

Wind will be breezy once again, this time out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. The unsettled weather will continue into Saturday with some more moderate rainfall expected.

An early look at next week shows some very nice warmth. Looks like we could stream together multiple days of 70+ degrees, however, we also have rain chances nearly every day of the week.

