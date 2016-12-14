Brandon: Temps below freezing across the TN Valley in the upper 20s

Grab a jacket/coat as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are back below freezing across the Tennessee Valley with the upper 20s spread across the area. Luckily the wind is relatively light so there isn’t much of a wind chill.

Overall it will stay on the chilly side today despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will stay into the low 40s for many of us, while a few spots will stay into the upper 30s. Wind will be much calmer today out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be a pleasant day with plenty of the sunshine and temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s. Wind will be a tad breezy, but this time out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. That will bring in more moisture for Thursday which looks to be the next day we will see rain.

Grab your coat & sunglasses this morning. Temperatures will be quite chilly out there! No other weather issues for your drive to work today! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/nmv7lxxOtI — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) January 30, 2018

Thursday will also be warm but it will be gloomy with plenty of clouds moving in. The best chance for rain looks to come after lunchtime and last into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will drop heading into Friday as a cold front sweeps across the Valley. While temperatures will fall below freezing on Friday morning, it looks as though the moisture should be gone, so snow isn’t likely, but we could see a few flurries.

Things will stay dry until Sunday when another round of rain come through.

