Brandon: Summer-like weekend expected

Waking up to more of that fog out there this morning, but I am sure you will notice it is much cooler out there today compared to the rest of this week

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

A cold front which pushed through yesterday afternoon has brought us a much nicer airmass, but sadly it won’t last too long! Thursday is looking perfect! Temperatures into the mid to upper 70s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine.

More fog out there this morning... Visibility less than a mile for many of us. Take is slow this morning! #ALwx pic.twitter.com/5TNx5k1PUb — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 12, 2017

However, it will change quickly as the warm is back on Friday. As that wind turns back to the southeast the low 80s will be back and by the weekend that humidity will shoot back up, bringing the heat index near the 90-degree mark.

Sunday brings us our next chance for rain as another cold front pushes through. Behind that is a longer lasting cool spell, which will bring us a fall-like week next week!

Have a great Thursday!

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48