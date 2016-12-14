Brandon: Strong winds with more sunshine for Tuesday

Tuesday will be a gorgeous day as we will see a lot more of that sunshine! However, we will battle the strong winds once again as we will see gusts of 15 to 30 mph from the northwest. While we will see a lot more sunshine today, we will stay a bit cooler than normal with temperatures into the low 60s.

That cool trend carries over into the overnight tonight with our first frost possible in some spots. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 30s across the Tennessee Valley under clear skies.

Here's a look at how temperatures will look through the morning tomorrow... Many spots will be into the 30s! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/fMp10J7ZKJ — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 24, 2017

Wednesday looks like the coldest day of the workweek as temperatures will likely stay into the upper 50s for afternoon highs despite plenty of sunshine!

From there, our temperatures look to climb a bit into the end of the week. Despite staying below average, we will still be pleasant with temperatures approaching the 70-degree mark on Thursday and Friday ahead of our next rain maker.

That moves in Friday night and through the day Saturday as cold front blasts through. That will bring even colder weather for Saturday night and Sunday with our first FREEZE possible!

