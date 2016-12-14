Brandon: Strong weekend storm potential

We’re dealing with more of that warmth out there today! Temperatures are into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Valley this morning.

We’re mostly clear to partly cloudy this morning, but there are some areas of patchy fog across the Valley. We likely won’t see widespread fog, and many in fact may not see any at all, but it could slow some areas down this morning. That shouldn’t last too long as we have more sunshine and wind on the way today. That south wind will be persistent again today providing us with more warmth and humidity!



Expected mostly clear to partly cloudy skies through the day today, with temperatures back into the upper 70s and low 80s! Clouds will build late in the day as storm chances will move in overnight.



Rain & storms overnight could bring some small hail & gusty winds but shouldn’t be severe. Spotty showers are possible through the middle of the day on Saturday, but it won’t be anything heavy. It’ll be mostly cloudy through the day, but still warm and breezy with that south wind up to 20 mph. Saturday night and the morning hours on Sunday we’re watching for a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.



The storms look to move into northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee between 10pm & midnight, and will continue east from there. Severe wind gusts of 60-65 mph and large hail are our main threats, but we could see low end tornadoes as well. Stay tuned and make sure to download the First Alert Weather App!

