Brandon: Strong storms ahead with midweek flooding potential

If you liked yesterday afternoon, you’re going to love today! Skies have remained clear overnight, so we are a bit cooler this morning with temperatures near normal into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Because of that and a light wind, we have a little bit of patchy fog out there this morning.

Don’t get too used to the colder air because we have some nice warmth on the way this afternoon. Expecting sunny skies throughout much of your Tuesday as temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and even possibly the low 70s.

Wind from the southeast will bring in that warmth, but also more humidity leading to some late day cloud cover. As clouds build in we will see our rain chances increase, especially through the overnight into Wednesday.

We have a FIRST ALERT We’re expecting heavy rain to make its way in throughout the next two days, which could bring in some flash flooding across the Tennessee Valley.

Rain and a few storms will move in after midnight and throughout the morning hours on Wednesday bringing a quick 0.50” to 1.00” of rainfall, which will likely impact your morning commute.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire Tennessee Valley ahead of Wednesday's & Thursday's heavy rainfall. Some spots could see 4" if not more. Make sure you are staying weather aware this week #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/lnsNKKpHOu — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 27, 2018

It looks like we will see a bit of a lull in the rainfall during the middle of the day on Wednesday, but heavier rain and storms will move back in late Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.

This round of rain is that one that brings the greatest flooding potential. Looks like we will add 1-3” of rain through Thursday afternoon. That will greatly cause impacts to your morning commute Thursday.

From there we will clear out late Thursday and thankfully we should have three days of dry, sunny weather as we move through the weekend.

