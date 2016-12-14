Brandon: Stormy start to the workweek

After a beautiful and unseasonably warm weekend, we are in for some much different weather to start off our work week.

Storms are moving into our area from the north and will likely push through our area for the morning commute. Our best rain chances today should be into the morning, while cloud cover continues through much of the day.

Wind from the southwest may be breezy at times, gusting from 15-20 mph on occasion. It will stay unseasonably warm, with temperatures into the mid-70s!

RADAR UPDATE: Storms moving across the Tennessee Valley this morning. Gusty winds of 40-50 mph are possible! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/6Vzv25JAYx — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) November 6, 2017

We keep rain chances in the forecast through Thursday as we will see several passing waves of energy this week. The one that moves through late Tuesday into Wednesday will bring us some cooler air, which will drop our high temperatures back to normal.

Rain/storm chances are best for the AM hours today. We'll get a midday break before more roll in late & into the overnight tonight #ALwx pic.twitter.com/mltU6HPl5a — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) November 6, 2017

That snap back to reality will drop high temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. Things do look to clear out by early Thursday and that sunshine will continue into Saturday, which is looking great for the Veteran’s Day Parade!

