Brandon: Storms chance back by Wednesday

Are you ready for some warmth? We had a quick taste of the nice weather on Sunday and there is plenty more of that over the next week. Put that winter coat away, for now, you won’t need it the rest of this week.

It’s a warm start to your Monday out there today as temperatures are into the mid-50s across the Tennessee Valley. Clouds have been persistent and we could see a sprinkle or two, however as we move through the middle of the day our rain chances diminish as skies begin to clear.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see some nice sunshine this afternoon and if we do, we will likely set high-temperature records! Looking like a high in the mid-70s today with a breezy south wind at 10 to 20 mph. Our record high today is 75°.

Overnight we will stay warm as clouds move back in, but for the most part, we will stay dry. The potential record-breaking warmth continues into Tuesday with temperatures approaching 80°! However, we will have a little more cloud cover which could bring a sprinkle or shower by the afternoon.

Wind will also be on the breezy side, gusting to 30 mph. The record temperature for Tuesday’s date is 79°. The warmth looks to continue into the middle of the week, however, we will add better rain chances as we move into Wednesday morning.

Showers and storms are possible by the afternoon as temps stay into the 70s as we cloud out the week!

