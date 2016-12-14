Brandon: Storm chances continue today

The scattered storm chances that have been with us the last two days will continue out there for your Friday. We will battle some showers and storms through the morning commute, but nothing heavy is expected.

Through the morning we will hold onto those rain chances, but we will get a little bit of a break through the middle of the day before more storms form into the afternoon and evening.

Showers picking up in the Shoals while Sand Mountain is seeing some isolated sprinkles & showers. More on the way this AM #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/14M1IVeatS — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) November 3, 2017

If you are heading to any of the football games tonight, you’ll want to download the WAFF Weather App! Storms tonight could bring some gusty winds late in the day. Temperatures on Friday should stay into the mid-70s.

More showers & storms are possible as we move into the morning on Saturday, but the chances look to stay lower. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with wind staying from the south.

While clouds will pass in and out of the Valley, our rain chances should diminish as we move into Sunday. We have a shot at seeing the 80s on Sunday before we drop into the 60s by the middle of next week.

