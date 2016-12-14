Brandon: Staying warm and humid with storm chances

The muggy summer-like air will continue out there today, and that will bring us a chance for some thunderstorms throughout your Tuesday. Storms are expected throughout the morning and into the afternoon on Tuesday bringing some moderate rainfall, thunder, and some breezy wind gusts.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler than Monday, mainly due to more cloud cover, but the humidity will stay right around the same.

Our best chance for storms will be before 4 p.m. and then we will see them start to taper off as we move into the evening. Wednesday brings a small chance at some showers, but overall, we will stay warm and humid, with partly cloudy skies.

Showers/Storms developing in NW Alabama this morning. More on the way as we continue to way up #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/3rnB1jfPL1 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 10, 2017

By the afternoon Wednesday, a cold front will push through our area shifting winds to the northwest and that will bring in a little bit of relief from that humid air.

Yesterday's low temp of 71°F in Huntsville broke the record for warmest low temp for Oct 9th, which was previously 69° set in 1982 #ALwx — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) October 10, 2017

The remainder of the week looks much more comfortable and sunny, despite temperatures staying about 5 degrees above normal! An early look at the weekend shows more sun, heat, and a return of the humidity!

