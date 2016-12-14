Brandon: Soggy for Valentine’s Day with temps in the 50s

Happy Valentine’s Day! Hopefully, you weren’t planning on gifting any sunshine today because that is in short supply. It is a warm start to the day today with temperatures into the 50s and we will see more of that warmth through the day today.

Some light showers out there this morning and you can expect more through the day today. High temperatures today will be into the low 60s, but that is a moot point because we will be dodging showers and possibly storms throughout the day. The better chance looks to be after lunch.

More scattered showers are expected as we move into the overnight tonight but things will dry out before sunrise on Thursday, but it will be quite the warm night. Temperatures will stay into the upper 50s and low 60s, which is above our seasonal normal for high temperatures.

This above-average warmth will continue into Thursday and could get close to record-breaking! Wind from the south will be breezy Thursday but that pulls up extremely warm temperatures for this time of the year.

We will be into the low to mid-70s out there on Thursday, with potential for the upper 70s the farther south you get. It does look to be quite humid.

The warmth lasts into Friday which will start off in the low 60s, however, a cold front will move in from the northwest which will bring in more rain chances through the middle of the day.

Either way, it looks as though this weekend will stay on the cool side of things with rain possible both Saturday and Sunday. The good news is that we have more warmth on the way by Monday!

