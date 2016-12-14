Brandon: Snow falling in northeast Alabama with temps remaining in the 30s

SNOW! Snow has been falling in northeast Alabama throughout the day and some spots have already seen 0.5”! This should continue through the early afternoon for places in eastern and northeastern Alabama

On top of that, it is chilly! Temperatures will stay in the 30s all day today, with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Accumulating snow isn’t likely in the Tennessee Valley, but some spots in NE Alabama could see a dusting to a ¼ inch in grassy areas.

Closer to the Huntsville Metro we might see flakes, but no accumulation is expected. In the Shoals, we might see a flake or two, but nothing is expected.

More of that cold is expected overnight tonight and into Saturday with low temps into the low to mid-20s and wind chills into the upper teens! Skies will clear out for the weekend bringing a lot of sunshine, but sadly that doesn’t mean we will be warm.

Skies will stay clear into Sunday, which means we will be even colder! Sunday mornings low temps could drop into the teens in places to the north.

All of this ahead of Monday’s nice warm up into the mid-50s followed by another blast of cold into the middle of next week!

