Brandon: Seasonal Weather for Monday

Grab a jacket, it is chilly out there to start your Monday! Temperatures are into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Valley with wind chills around 5 to 10 degrees colder!

Skies are clear out there this morning and that means good things for this afternoon. Wind will become southerly today, bringing us some nice “warmth” as we head into this afternoon.

Temps should reach the mid to upper 50s across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon, with plenty of sun! Through the overnight tonight, a little disturbance will push in, bringing in plenty of cloud cover. Clouds should keep things a bit milder overnight as we will only fall into the mid-30s, which is the seasonal normal.

Election day will start off cool & cloudy with a chance at some sprinkles & flurries, but nothing looks to be widespread or heavy at all. By the late morning, we will clear out nicely with a lot more sun!

The one issue will be the wind out of the northwest. Expect to see gusts of 20 to 25 mph throughout the day, which will keep us a bit cooler. High temps on

Tuesday will be into the low to mid-40s, with chills a bit cooler than that. From there, we have a couple more cold night, but skies look to stay generally clear through the end of the week!

Have a great Monday!

