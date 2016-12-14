Brandon: Rainy Monday to start the week but sunshine expected

We are waking up to some cooler temperatures out there today. Temperatures are into the low to mid-30s for many of us, with some spots dealing with wind chill values into the 20s! You’ll need a heavier coat this morning.

The good news for today, despite the cold we will likely see some sunshine this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley. That should help dry us out a little bit after the heavy rain that we saw this weekend.

The cold front continues to move east throughout the Tennessee Valley this morning and it has some chilly temperatures behind it! Grab that coat before you leave the house this morning! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/bfYp6Q9KiA — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 12, 2018

Might notice a few sprinkles this morning but that will clear out quickly. Temperatures today will stay on the cooler side through the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.



Don’t get too used to the sunshine because it won’t be back much this week. Clouds push back into the Valley overnight tonight and should be with us through the rest of the week. Warmer weather on the way for Tuesday with the mid-60s, but it will be gloomy and we could see a sprinkle or two.

Seeing a little bit of freezing rain and/or sleet in northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee this AM on The #FirstAlert Doppler. Shouldn't amount to much. #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/QawdSzmwi3 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 12, 2018

The heavier rain will wait until Valentine’s Day, Wednesday. Expecting some showers and even some thunderstorms on Wednesday, with more overnight into Thursday morning.

However, temperatures will stay on the warm side of things, with the 60s on Wednesday, and possibly the 70s for Thursday! The warmer weather will continue into the weekend, but at this point, it looks like the rain will as well.

