Brandon: Rain to clear out allowing for some sunshine by the afternoon

We’ve seen our fair share of rain during the month of February and sadly it doesn’t look like we will see much of a break this week. Rain has been persistent all night but it will start to wrap up as we go through the morning.

Grab your jacket this morning, temperatures are much cooler out there this morning than what you’re used to. We’ll climb from the upper 40s and low 50s this morning into the mid-60s by this afternoon. The rain should clear out this morning allowing for some nice sunshine by this afternoon.

Tuesday looks to be a fantastic day with temperatures climbing towards 70-degrees and plenty of sunshine. Wind out of the southeast will be from 5 to 10 mph. That southeast wind will bring in some more warmth, but it also brings in more moisture which comes in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Sadly, it looks like we will see even more heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday with the chance at some stronger storms as well.

With heavy rain moving in for the middle of the week, we will have a chance at some flooding by Wednesday afternoon, so make sure you are staying weather aware and download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App.

There is good news to share. An early look at next weekend shows comfortable temperatures into the low to mid-60s, with nothing but sunshine! Finally, a dry weekend to have fun outdoors!

