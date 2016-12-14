Brandon: Rain chances continue for Thursday

You’re going to need your umbrella out there today across the Tennessee Valley. Cloud cover continues to move into the area and that will keep rain chances with us through the late morning and into the early afternoon.

Wind out of the south should keep it warmer than normal for this time of the year with temps into the mid to upper 60s, but cloud cover is likely for much of the day today.

Rain chances look best after 10 a.m. and will last into the early afternoon hours. Don’t expect anything too heavy and no severe weather is expected.

Friday will start cloudy and then we will clear late in the day. Temperatures will stay mild into the low 60s and that will likely carry over into the weekend!

Temperatures this weekend low to stay into the low to mid-60s for much of the Valley with more sunshine! Monday brings us another chance at the 70s before some major changes push into the area.

Our coldest air of the season is set to move in late next week with high temperatures possibility staying into the 30s!

