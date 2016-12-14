Brad: Wind advisory, storm chances for Saturday

After beautiful weather this Friday afternoon expect a quick cool down after sunset. Temperatures will drop into the middle 50s early this evening.

Overnight tonight the wind will increase from the south and that will push temperatures back into the lower 60s by sunrise Saturday morning. The wind will increase to 20 mph by late morning with wind gusts 30-40 mph possible by afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms will be track in from west to east between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Some storms could briefly become severe and be capable of winds over 50 mph. This threat does not appear to be widespread and will be confined to the isolated, stronger, storms. Rainfall amounts will range between .25” and 1.00”.

Sunday will be colder and windy. A north wind at 10-20 mph will make the upper 40s feel more like the middle 40s most of the day. Expect sunshine for most of the day.

A widespread frost and freeze is likely for Monday morning.

Good travel weather is expected for most of next week with highs in the 50s and lower in the upper 30s later on.

