Brandon: Plenty of sunshine for Thursday with temps in the low 50s

Another chilly morning out there today, but at least these temps are closer to normal. Today will be much less breezy than what we had for your Wednesday and because of that, it should feel relatively nice out there today.

Expecting plenty of sunshine across the Tennessee Valley today, but temperatures will still hover around the upper 40s and low 50s. You don’t need to worry about your hair today, wind only at 5 to 10 mph from the north.

Overnight tonight does look cold once again as we will fall into the mid to upper 20s and low 30s to start your Friday.

Friday looks mostly cloudy and that could keep temps much cooler as we head into the afternoon. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-40s, with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph bringing an even colder wind chill.

Clouds look to stretch into the weekend as well. Saturday will be a dry day with the 50s ahead of a rainy stretch. Sunday’s rain looks the most impressive, but we have rain chances all the way through Tuesday!

