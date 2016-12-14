Brandon: Patchy fog with temps into the low to mid-40s

It is another chilly morning out there today as temperatures are 5 to 10 degrees below normal. Many of us are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid-40s with a little bit of fog out there.

Wednesday is looking very similar to Tuesday, as we will see more sunshine and temperatures into the low to mid-70s, which is just about normal!

That will pretty much be the trend for the rest of the week as well. Temperatures will gradually climb day by day towards the upper 70s by the end of the week, but the mornings will stay crisp and cool.

We will stay nice and sunny for the remainder of the week, but we are keeping an eye on the end of the weekend. Clouds build in on Saturday, but we will stay dry until Sunday afternoon.

Those rain chances will return Sunday afternoon and could last through late Monday or early Tuesday. Behind that system is another cool down!

