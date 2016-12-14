Brandon: Near freezing temps Thanksgiving morning

Thanksgiving is here and it is starting off CHILLY! Temperatures this morning are into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Tennessee Valley with wind chills even cooler.

[TAP TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

If you’re heading out somewhere this morning you might need to scrape off your windshield. Today looks very nice other than the cold start, as we will see more sunshine through the afternoon and that will help things climb up into the upper 50s.

Even the turkeys are shivering out there this morning! Temps are already into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Tennessee Valley. If you're traveling early this morning you'll need to scrape off your windshield! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/8NDCqLLwPi — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) November 23, 2017

There should be no issues on the roads or through the air across our area if you’re still traveling today!

Tonight looks to be a little warmer, but still chilly for those Black Friday shoppers who are going out late tonight or early tomorrow morning. Looks like we will be into the low 30s once again with clear skies.

The afternoon looks to make it to normal into the low 60s, with even more warmth on the way for Iron Bowl weekend! There will be a couple of clouds that come through on Saturday, but otherwise we should stay dry!

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48