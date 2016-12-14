Eric: Very cold overnight Thursday

Mostly cloudy skies will linger through the overnight hours with temperatures falling quickly.

Morning temps will be in the upper 20s with wind chill values in the lower 20s, so bundle up!

Cloud cover and northerly winds keep our temperatures cold through Friday afternoon with high temps only in the upper 30s. A few flurries are possible for areas to our south before lunchtime.

Clear skies Friday night will let our temperatures bottom out in the lower 20s, with a few communities possibly in the teens Saturday morning.

Saturday is also quite cold, with highs warming only into the lower 40s, but skies will stay mostly sunny.

More icy temps to wake up to Sunday morning. Expect sunny skies in the afternoon, with highs in the lower 40s.

Slightly warmer air moves in by Monday, with high temperatures in the 50s.

Another cold front will knock temps back down into the 40s for Election Day Tuesday.

A clipper system could bring some rain/snow Tuesday, but it is still not likely looking at the latest model guidance.

