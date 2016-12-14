Brandon: Morning storms and fog for Tuesday

You’re going to want to keep your umbrella handy today as storm chances will persist through the morning and into the early afternoon across the Tennessee Valley.

The cold front, which brought us storms Monday morning, stalled across Middle Tennessee and near the Alabama border during the day yesterday but is expected to push south through the day today.

As it pushes south through the morning and into the afternoon we will see some showers and storms spark up. Despite the clouds and rainfall, today should still be relatively warm compared to average as temperatures should stay in the low to mid-70s.

Dense Fog Advisory is out for NE Alabama until 8am CST. This includes Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson & Marshall counties #ALwx @waff48 pic.twitter.com/lyO4XQV8N2 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) November 7, 2017

Behind that front, we are expecting a major cool down. Wind will begin to shift to the north and west behind that front bringing down much cooler air for your Wednesday.

You will definitely notice the changes on Wednesday as we’ll only hit the upper 50s into the afternoon and some spots might be a little bit cooler than that. There is still potential for some scattered showers on Wednesday with a lot of cloud cover as well, but overall our rain chances should stay on the smaller end of the scale.

We could deal with a couple morning showers on Thursday but from there we will start to clear out and temperatures should begin to level out right around 60-degrees and that will take us through the weekend.

