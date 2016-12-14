Brandon: More warmth and showers today

More warmth out there this morning, as temperatures are into the mid to upper 60s across the Tennessee Valley. Expecting more of that one throughout the day today with more of that breezy south wind at 10 to 25 mph.

Still have a chance at some showers maybe even a rumble of thunder or two off towards the west of I-65 through the morning and into the early afternoon, but for the most part, we should continue to dry up throughout your Thursday.

RADAR UPDATE: Showers/Storms continue to push slowly to the east this morning. Some periods of heavy rain possible, even a few rumbles of thunder! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/UdEmTigDqz — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 22, 2018

High temperatures today into the upper 70s once again, which looks to break another record. Our high-temperature record today is 76° in Huntsville, 79° in Muscle Shoals.

We’ll stay dry for your Friday. Temperatures once again on the warmer than the normal side of things, back into the upper 70s, possibly the low 80s. Expect to see a little bit of sunshine throughout the day as clouds pass in and out of the area as well.

This warm stretch of weather will continue on into the first half of the weekend with the 70s back for Saturday, however rain chances and storm chances begin to increase as we make our way on into Saturday. Showers and storms are possible overnight into early Saturday with another round late in the day.

Some heavy rain is falling right now in Colbert, Lauderdale, & Wayne counties! No lightning detected #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/SJDYV3nnUC — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) February 22, 2018





We have the FIRST ALERT out for Saturday night into Sunday morning as we’re watching a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. Right now, the largest threat for severe weather is to our west area into Texas, Arkansas, & Mississippi, but, as the cold front moves east towards us, that could bring some storms in for the early morning hours on Sunday.

Strong wind gusts, hail, and low-end tornadoes are all possible. We will continue to keep any eye on the development and keep you updated. Download the WAFF First Alert Weather App today and stay ahead developing weather.

