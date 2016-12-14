Brandon: Light rain with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s for a mild Tuesday

We are starting off the day a bit milder today, as temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s across the Tennessee Valley. Cloud cover has picked up through the overnight and we’ve even seen a couple sprinkles and showers move through the area.

Expect more of that as we go throughout the day on Tuesday. Wind out of the east-southeast will continue to drive in a little bit more moisture throughout the day today and that’ll increase our chances of rain as we head on into the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures look to steadily increased throughout the day as they climb into the mid-50s.

Through the overnight tonight have your rain is expected to make its way through along a cold front. This could bring a few rumbles of thunder as we move on into Wednesday morning.

After this, all wraps up it is likely that many of us will see anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain with the system, with the heaviest likely to be near Cullman and into the Sand Mountain area.

Rain looks to last through most of Wednesday morning, with the warmest temperatures of the day occurring between 4 and 7 AM. We will start to clear up throughout the evening on Wednesday, however, colder air is expected to follow as we move on into Thursday morning.

Looking like a nice dry, warm, and sunny end to the week as temperatures will be into the 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday. However, more rain moves in late Friday and looks to become widespread heavy rain as we head on into the weekend.

